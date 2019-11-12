Sun Country Airlines extending seasonal flights between MYR, Twin Cities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An air carrier is extending its non-stop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Myrtle Beach for the 2020 season.
According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach International Airport, Sun Country Airlines will resume it seasonal non-stop between the Twin Cities and Myrtle Beach on March 12, 2020 and run until Aug. 24, operating twice per week.
That service was first introduced in April 2018 and offered 36 flights between the two markets, the release stated. Airline officials said the volume of flights scheduled have almost tripled since the initial year of service.
“The non-stop service connecting Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport is a critical component to our continued growth of air service offerings during our markets’ early spring season,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.
