SLED files new charges against Florence DJ at center of human trafficking case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence DJ at the center of a human trafficking investigation faces several new charges.
The Florence County Detention Center shows that the State Law Enforcement Division added six new charges against Jason Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, on November 7.
He faces an additional four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor – victim 11 to 14 years of age and two counts of trafficking in persons.
WMBF News has reached out to SLED and Pope’s attorney to find out more information about the new charges in the case.
Pope was first arrested on August 29.
Arrest warrants show between July 2017 and July 2019, 42-year-old Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County.
WMBF News asked for all police reports where Pope was either a victim or suspect and investigated his past.
As to the allegations surrounding him, the first such incident was reported on Dec. 4, 2011. In that FCSO report, a 13-year-old stated she had sex with Pope and then later found out he had AIDS.
According to the minor, she was introduced to Pope by her friend. He allegedly gave her marijuana and money so that she would have sex with him, the report stated.
Many of the police reports also showed the Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and paid them for sex.
Pope currently remains at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
