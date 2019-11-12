Sentencing expected this week for SC school shooting suspect

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - The 16-year-old suspect in the 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School will be in court this week for a sentencing hearing which begins Tuesday.
In December, Jesse Osborne entered guilty pleas on five indictments -- two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Immediately after the shooting on Sept. 28, 2016, Jesse Osborne confessed that he shot and killed his father, Jeffrey Osborne, before he drove to the school and fired at first-grade students and teachers.
Osborne fatally wounded 6-year-old Jacob Hall, who died three days later. He also shot a teacher and another student who survived.
In a portion of the 46-page transcript of Osborne’s video confession, he also alluded to the Emanuel AME massacre in Charleston.
Suspect: “And you will see a bunch of Columbine and stuff like that on my page and stuff. I felt like this year, it’s like I had –”
Officer: “Because you’ve been bullied?”
Suspect: “Yeah. Basically, just started stuff.”Suspect: “Because nothing ever happened in this area.”
Officer: “Not in little Townville, you know?”
Suspect: “Only thing that’s happened in South Carolina is down at that church. So I can understand that. But—”
Officer: “How do you feel about the church?”
Suspect: “The church shooting – this guy with a mental illness went in, killed a bunch of black people, and then that’s how he—now he’s dead, isn’t he? On death row?”
Officer: “No. He’s still alive.”
Suspect: “I can’t get to death row, can I? I’m pretty sure I can’t. Because I would not want that.”
Officer: “Well, let me ask you this. What did you think the outcome today would be?”
Suspect: “Like total wise? I was thinking 20, 30 kids. I don’t even know.”
The minimum sentence Osborne now faces is 30 years, with the maximum, which is being sought by Wagner, of life without the possibility of parole.
