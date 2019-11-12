SCDNR deploys divers, high-frequency sonar in search for missing kayaker

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is ongoing for a missing kayaker who was last seen at a Horry County boat landing.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said it is using boats, aircrafts, divers and high-frequency sonar in the search for 37-year-old Wade Barnes.
Barnes was last seen around 1-1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Peachtree Boat Landing. He is believed to have taken his kayak out fishing at that time.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and local fire and rescue are helping SCDNR officers with the search, which is happening above Peachtree Landing to below Enterprise Landing in the Waccamaw River.
Wade is approximately 5’7”, 105 lbs, bald, blue-eyed and wears glasses.
Anyone with any information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.
