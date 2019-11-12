SCDNR deploys divers, high-frequency sonar in search for missing kayaker

CORRECTION:

Wade Barnes is 37 years old.



He took his kayak out fishing Thursday afternoon at Peachtree Boat Landing.



Boaters and residents near the landing, and south toward Georgetown County, are asked to keep their eyes peeled.



(See more photos of Wade and his kayak below.) https://t.co/YbwgONpqHt pic.twitter.com/CFKdiRbFR6