Reward offered after Bennettsville man who went missing on Halloween found dead

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a recent murder.
According to press release, 28-year-old Jovanni Jamal Mcclain was found dead on Nov. 9 in Bennettsville. He was last seen on Halloween leaving the Huddle House in Bennettsville.
Mcclain was reported missing on Nov. 1 after not being seen or heard from after leaving Huddle House, the release stated.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 479-5605.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.