Report: Man pointed gun in Tanger Outlets parking lot, led officers on chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman in a Tanger Outlets’ parking lot and then later led police on a chase.
Horry County police responded on Nov. 7 to the Tanger Outlets off Highway 501 for a gun call.
A woman told officers that she noticed a man looking in the windows of her vehicle and then taking a picture of the back of her car with his cellphone.
She said while he was walking away she tried to get his attention, and that’s when the suspect turned around and pointed a gun at her. The victim said she ducked behind a car and called Tanger Outlet security. When she checked to see if the suspect was still there, he was gone, according to a police report.
A couple of hours later, officers began tracking a stolen white Ford 350 transit van in the area of Gardner Lacy Road and Highway 501.
A police report shows that officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off and a chase began.
“The arrestee came to a dead in the area of 1 Maccoa Drive where he was taken into custody,” the police report states.
Officers recognized the suspect as the same man wanted in connection to the gun call at the Tanger Outlets and identified him as Anthony Garcia.
The victim at Tanger Outlets refused to press charges in her case.
But Garcia does face charges in the second case. He is charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle over $10,000 and failure to stop for blue lights. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under at $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.