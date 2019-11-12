Protest over Pawleys Island election results dismissed

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Elections Commission has dismissed a protest case over election results in Pawleys Island.
Jackie Broach, spokesperson for Georgetown County, confirmed the dismissal Tuesday morning.
While the protests were separate, the two listed the same nine grounds for the hearing. They included a ballot hearing failing to consider the legal standard for determining an individual’s residence and failing to consider substantial evidence to property ownership.
Challenger Brian Henry received 78 votes in the Nov. 5 election, while incumbent Braswell received 58 votes in the race for mayor.
