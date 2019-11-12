Myrtle Beach’s Lakewood Camping Resort named Park of the Year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand campground has been named the best of the year.
According to a press release, the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds named Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach its Park of the Year at the 2019 Outdoor Hospitality Conference and Expo held recently in Knoxville, Tenn.
Lakewood Camping Resort received the Park of the Year Award in the Mega Park Category.
“The parks that receive the Park of the Year honor are at the pinnacle of the industry.” said Paul Bambei, president and CEO of ARVC. “These parks are not only wonderful destinations with fantastic amenities, but more importantly the owners and staff at these parks continually provide over-the-top customer service.”
The release stated that judges were especially impressed with the park’s innovative use of technology to create a safe and relaxed environment, along with its marketing efforts to build a loyal base of returning customers.
Back in July, the Myrtle Beach City Council agreed to continue to lease 142 acres of lands used by Lakewood Camping and Pirateland Camping Resort.
