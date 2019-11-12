Myrtle Beach leaders work to add more affordable housing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach passed the first reading for adding more affordable housing in the highway commercial zone, comprised of areas along Highway 501 and Highway 17 bypass.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in South Carolina is $898 dollars. Without paying more than 30% of income on housing, the household must earn $2,993 monthly or $35,919 annually.
“Residents really shouldn’t spend over 30% of income on housing and right now it’s been between 50 and 60 sometimes,” Myrtle Beach research and development analyst, Amber Campbell, said.
To live in a two-bedroom home in Horry County, one would need to make $17.92 an hour to afford it.
To dig a little deeper, at that price, a minimum wage worker, at $7.25, would need to work 95 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom rental.
The city of Myrtle Beach wants to change the landscape so people who can’t foot the bill can have opportunities. The proposed plans would allow apartment-style homes above businesses in certain areas.
Campbell said a lot of new developments being built in Myrtle Beach don’t necessarily consider affordability.
“A lot of these homes are single-family homes going up, which is great for the expansion of our area, but that’s not always an affordable rate for people when it’s coming in at $200,000 plus,” she said.
Some of the reasons why it's being proposed is because of commute times.
The city said the lack of housing opportunities puts pressure on those with limited income, causing them to have to live in remote areas where it’s cheaper.
Campbell also said adding workforce housing will also improve road construction.
“This does actually help the infrastructure to keep it more sustainable," she said. "Less traffic means less time on the road for people, less time they have to be away from their families so definitely having an area where they can live that close to where they work helps things on many levels.”
