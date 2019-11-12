Man charged in Robeson County crash that killed his 6-year-old daughter

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following a Monday traffic crash in Robeson County that left his young daughter dead, according to authorities.
First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 301 near State Road 2430, or Davis Road. The driver of a 2004 Ford pickup truck, identified as Daniel Miranda, crossed the center line and then ran off the road on the right side.
The driver maneuvered the truck back on the road before running off the left side and striking a ditch, according to Lewis. The vehicle then overturned and the driver’s 6-year-old daughter was ejected, the sergeant said.
He added the child was pronounced dead and was not properly restrained inside the truck. The victim’s name was not immediately known.
Miranda was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to Lewis. Neither alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, he said.
