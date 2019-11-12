‘I was scared. I was praying’: N.C. mother endures unthinkable as man drives off with 3-year-old child inside car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County mother said the unthinkable happened when a man stole her car with her 3-year-old daughter inside.
According to Megan Haywood, it happened over the weekend at the place where she works in the Rowland community this weekend.
Haywood said her 3-year-old daughter, Chaslyn, was with her father, asleep in the backseat of the car just three feet away from the front door of her office. She said the child's father briefly got out the car to ask if she was off when a man got in the car and drove off.
“I thought my daughter was going to be in a crash because the way he was driving or maybe the vehicle ... he would tumble and catch on fire,” Haywood said. “I didn't know if he would get away and harm my baby in any kind of way. I was scared. I was praying. I was begging the Lord to return my child safely."
