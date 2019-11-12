Hundreds apply for positions at Horry County Fire Rescue, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of people are vying to be a part of Horry County Fire Rescue.
Fire Chief Joseph Tanner said on Tuesday during a public safety meeting that more than 300 applicants have applied for the 30 positions that are available.
Horry County Fire Rescue was awarded $3.6 million in funds through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. They’re using the grant to help hire 30 firefighters.
Tanner had said during a public safety meeting in October that the need for more firefighters is great. He said that the volume of calls in the county has exploded, with crews responding to nearly 50,000 calls just in 2019.
Applications are still being taken and you don’t need any previous firefighter experience. The department expects to receive more than 400 applications by the end of the week.
