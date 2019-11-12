Horry County receives several messages with new 911 text system

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been one month since Horry County launched its “text-to-911” system and officials say residents are using it.
Renee Hardwick, the director of Horry County 911, said the call center has received seven emergency text messages.
“We will get some texts, but it won’t be overwhelming like everyone initially thought. It’s really there for when we need it especially for our hearing-impaired community,” Hardwick said.
She said dispatchers have received text messages for accidents, robberies and a domestic situation.
Hardwick said the service is life-saving for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, or in situations where you can’t speak or use the phone.
Authorities stress to always call 911 first, only text if you can’t speak on the phone. Your first message should include your location and the nature of the emergency. Do not send pictures, videos, or emojis. Dispatchers will respond to texts with the same questions they would ask over the phone.
