Horry County councilman allocates $25K to help waive pet adoption fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Horry County councilman is making it easier for furry friends to find their forever home.
Councilman Harold Worley announced during Tuesday public safety meeting that he will be giving $25,000 from his recreational fund to help waive all adoption fees at the Horry County Animal Care Center until funding runs out.
Horry County police Lt. Justin Wyatt said he was overwhelmed by the generous donation and said it will help a lot.
“Normally it’s around $80 to adopt a dog from the Animal Care Center. With this very nice gift, we’re going to be able to waive that fee, and especially with the holiday season, it’s going to make a lot of families very happy. It will also keep our animals off the streets and in good homes,” Wyatt said.
Each council member has a set of funding that is set aside for certain projects that they want to allocate money toward. Worley chose to allocate that money toward the Animal Care Center.
If you would like to take a look at pets that are up for adoption, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.