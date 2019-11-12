Horry County considering multi-use path for Holmestown Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders said they want to add a multipurpose path to Holmestown Road.
During a Tuesday meeting of the Horry County Parks and Open Space Board, members said the plan is to build a bike and multi-use path on one side of Holmestown Road. Sidewalks will then be on the other side.
This is near the Burgess community, where county officials said about 60,000 people live.
The idea was first brought up in 2015 and at the time, it was estimated to cost about $1.5 million.
Now, the county wants to figure out how much a project like this would cost today.
