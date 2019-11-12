He proposed while surfing, then lost the ring - luckily he was prepared

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend a couple caught a wave at Queens in Waikiki that will change their lives forever.
Chris Garth and Lauren Oiye met at this surf spot years ago. It was only fitting he decided to propose to her here.
As Chris knelt down, pulled out a ring, and popped the question, several photographers were nearby to capture the moment.
Lauren said yes, then Chris lost the ring.
He thought that might happen, so luckily he used a spare while they were out in the water.
The real ring was waiting on shore.
