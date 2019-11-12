Gold Star Families monument unveiled during Veterans Day ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials revealed a new Gold Star Families monument on Monday at the Florence Veterans Park.
The dedication was part of the annual Veterans Day ceremony to honor relatives who’ve lost their loved ones in service.
The ceremony included songs sung by the Florence-Darlington Tech choir and guest speaker Brigadier General Jeff Jones of the South Carolina National Guard.
“The sacrifice to be made by the soldiers, by the families, by their loved ones, by their country, I mean it’s the cost of freedom,” said Florence County councilman Kent Caudle said.
Caudle lost his brother Andrew C. Caudle in 1971 to an army truck accident.
“I was 13 years old at the time and he was my hero,” Caudle said.
The black granite monument features two sides: One side with words in gold thanking the families who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.
Committee Chairman Eddie Collins said the other side tells a story through the four granite panels of Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice.
"The families are still here and they have to live with the memories of what could have been, what should have been," Collins said.
The memorial costs a little over $50,000 and took about 11 months to construct.
Collins said it will ensure the families of those who served that they are never forgotten.
“As the silhouette shows that soldier, even though he’s not here, his spirit is still saluting that flag and that’s what we wanted to convey that they’re not here in body, but their spirit and soul are still here with us.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.