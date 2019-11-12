FIRST ALERT: Record cold Wednesday on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Record cold temperatures will continue to settle into the region through Wednesday.
Rain will end, skies will clear and temperatures will continue to plummet through the rest of the night. By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s inland and between 30 and 32 on the beaches. With a north wind still blowing at 10-15 mph, wind chills will drop to as low as 17 to 20 degrees.
Wednesday will be the coldest November 13th on record with record cold high temperatures. Afternoon readings will only reach the lower 40s inland and middle 40s at the beach. The previous record cold high temperatures were 48 in both Florence and Myrtle Beach. With high temperatures of 44 to 46, these records will be broken.
Cold weather continues Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 20s.
Quiet and mild weather briefly returns by Thursday.
A strong coastal storm will likely develop just off shore over the weekend delivering gusty winds, rain and cold temperatures. The storm system could be quite strong with several inches of rain and wind gusts to 40 mph possible.
