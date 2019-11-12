FIRST ALERT: Rain, gusty winds and a big temperature drop

Rain will be widespread by the afternoon hours today as cold air comes crashing in. (Source: WMBF)
November 12, 2019 at 4:16 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:16 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will deliver wild swings in weather through the day followed by a hard freeze tonight.

That cold front will bring the leading edge of Arctic air through the Carolinas today, accompained by rain, gusty winds and plummeting temperatures.

As you are headed out the door this morning, you will notice a dry and mild start. By the middle of the day, our high temperatures will begin to occur before the cold front brings the rain chances quickly into our area. Highs on the beaches today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s to lower 70s down to the 40s by the evening commute.
In Florence, an earlier arrival of the rain chances will mean colder temperatures for both the high temperature and the evening commute home. You may not need the jacket when you head out the door today but by the afternoon, an umbrella and a warm jacket will be a common item for many here in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

The cold front will bring a crash in temperatures, especially in the Pee Dee.
Rain will remain steady throughout the afternoon with windy conditions as well. Temperatures will drop as much as 20 degrees in just a few short hours. By tonight, the rain will slowly come to an end but the temperatures will rapidly fall. As you are headed home from work this evening, expect temperatures in the 40s with a wind chill into the lower 30s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a hard freeze likely. Winds will make temperatures feel like the teens to lower 20s.
A hard freeze will arrive later tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s inland and lower 30s along the Grand Strand. Wind chills overnight will make the temperatures feel like the teens at times in Florence and surrounding areas. Here on the beaches, those winds will make us feel like the low-mid 20s at times. A freeze watch has been issued for those locations that have not seen a hard freeze in Horry County yet. This would include all beaches, Conway and Georgetown County.

A freeze watch has been issued for areas that have not seen the freeze yet this year.
Sunshine and cold weather arrives for Wednesday. Expect another cold night with frost likely.
Arctic air will keep a strong hold on the forecast for Wednesday. Expect a cold start to the day with temperatures 30+ degrees colder than where they were this morning. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the low-mid 40s before another cold night heading into Thursday morning. Temperatures Thursday morning will reach the lower 30s inland and the mid 30s on the beaches with frost possible.

