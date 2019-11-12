FIRST ALERT: Rain, gusty winds and a big temperature drop

A hard freeze will arrive later tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s inland and lower 30s along the Grand Strand. Wind chills overnight will make the temperatures feel like the teens at times in Florence and surrounding areas. Here on the beaches, those winds will make us feel like the low-mid 20s at times. A freeze watch has been issued for those locations that have not seen a hard freeze in Horry County yet. This would include all beaches, Conway and Georgetown County.