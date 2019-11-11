Woman dies in accident on Highway 341

OLANTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died after a car accident on Highway 341 in the Olanta area of Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Officials say the accident happened Saturday at approximately 4:20 p.m.
The coroner’s office identified the victim as Esther Green, 66, of Lake City.
von Lutcken said Green was taken to a local hospital after the accident and later airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Authorities say Green died Sunday in Charleston.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
