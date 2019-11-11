UofSC suspends Lambda Chi fraternity after hazing investigation

“Hazing is not tolerated at the University of South Carolina, and those who engage in the practice face disciplinary action. The university provides extensive education and training to new and existing members of fraternities and sororities about hazing and other abusive behaviors, and how to report it if it occurs. The reporting process worked in this case, resulting in the organization and its members being held accountable for their actions. We encourage anyone who knows of hazing activities in any student organization to contact the university’s 24/7 reporting hotline at 803-777-5800.”