Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High senior drum major feels ‘a sense of pride’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - She loves to express herself through music and part of that includes being the drum major of the Myrtle Beach High School marching band.
Senior Jayda Stackhouse, this week’s Student Spotlight, said leading the band is her favorite thing to do.
“I feel a sense of pride, definitely," she said smiling.
Stackhouse has been drum major for three years. She said she comes from a musically-inclined family and began playing an instrument at age 9.
“I’ve always been interested since I was a child listening to Beethoven and Bach and all great classical composers, so I feel like with band and marching band as a whole, I get to express my love for music and my interest for music there outside than anywhere else,” Stackhouse said.
As for future plans, Stackhouse is looking to get a bachelors degree in music education from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Her favorite thing about showing Seahawk pride is being able to do what she loves.
“I love being a part of it because you get to show not only just focus on sports, but we have great academics as well," Stackhouse said. "Myrtle Beach schools are great as a whole. I love the teachers and students here are extremely nice. I just love it.”
Stackouse not only balances marching band and homework, but also a job as a cashier at Chick-fil-A for more than a year now.
