Public cautioned after juveniles escape from Concord development center

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety are asking members of the community in and around Concord to practice caution this evening as authorities continue to search for two minors who escaped a local juvenile corrections facility.
The incident occurred at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center and involved youths who have been identified as Chris H and Mikal M. The juveniles escaped at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon from the center located off of Holshouer Road.
Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public.
Anyone who believes they may have seen the juveniles or knows of their location is asked to contact the police immediately.
