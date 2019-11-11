North Myrtle Beach restaurant returning with new location, owners

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach restaurant that closed its doors back in the summer will soon reopen under new ownership and at a new location.
According to a Oct. 16 post on its Facebook page, Z’s Amazing Kitchen has been purchased and will reopen soon.
“My wife and I are thrilled that we have been blessed to carry on the great food, service and amazing quality that you have come to expect from Z’s Amazing Kitchen,” the post read.
According to the owners, Z’s Kitchen as it will now be called will be housed at the old Hardee’s location at the corner of Robert Edge Parkway and U.S. 17.
The restaurant was founded in 2015 and served all-natural products that were not treated with antibiotics, according to Z’s Facebook page.
In August, the original owners posted on Facebook that plans were to open Z’s in Charlotte in 2018 before the investor group unexpectedly decided not to go forward with the restaurant or its development.
The original owners were not able to obtain the necessary funding and were forced to close the restaurant.
“There is a possibility that Z's may be sold but we are not sure if that will happen at this time. We hope that this can happen so you can continue to enjoy Z's food and service,” the August Facebook post stated.
An exact opening date for the new Z’s location was not immediately known. However, a Sunday Facebook post showed a picture of the restaurant’s menu board and stated, “Another great day of progress at Z’s Kitchen.”
