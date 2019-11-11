Myrtle Beach leaders look to strengthen city’s animal cruelty law

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council wants to make sure our four-legged friends are being cared for properly.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, they will look at strengthening the current animal cruelty law by amending the definition of impound and mistreatment of animals.
Leaders are proposing a change to “impound” to have it read, “impound means to take legal custody or possession as to confine humanely while providing adequate food, shelter, ventilation and veterinary care.” So, if you have an animal or are responsible for an animal, you must take proper care of them.
The ordinance would also change the term “mistreatment of animals” to include:
- Exposure to extreme weather events.
- Confining an animal in a closed vehicle without air conditioning or adequate ventilation when temperatures exceed 70° F.
- Tethering of an animal for more than two hours in a continuous 12-hour period without a responsible person present.
- Tethering of an animal that is sick or injured.
- Tethering of an animal on a restraining device exceeding more than 10% of the animal’s body weight and has a length of less than 10 feet.
- Tethering by chain or metal device which is in direct contact with the skin.
- Tethering of an animal in a manner that causes injury, strangulation or entanglement.
The proposal would also require all impounded dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered within 30 days, with the exception of age, health reasons or service animals. Leaders said this is in order to control the pet population.
The ordinance would also require all impounded cats and dogs to be microchipped.
Myrtle Beach leaders say the reason behind the changes is in order to keep up with North Myrtle Beach and Horry County who recently made changes to their animal cruelty laws.
City leaders will vote on the first reading on Tuesday.
