Hundreds line streets to welcome military family to new Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A retired U.S. Marine and his family received quite the gift this Veterans Day: a new home.
Hundreds of people lined the street, from retired military servicemen and women to total strangers, to welcome home Cpl. Daniel Dobay and his wife Kasey.
As a child, Dobay knew he wanted to serve his country and did just that serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Like many veterans stationed around the world, Dobay never truly had a place to call home.
He served for seven years before being forced to medically retire following an ambush attack while overseas. Dobay suffered injuries to his legs, back, brain and lost his left leg. By his side through it all was his wife Kasey.
Earlier this year, the Dobays were selected by the Building Homes for Heroes and Built to Honor Foundation to receive a new home, completely furnished and paid off.
And on this Veterans Day, this house became their home.
“It feels like home here,” said Dobay.
From the ribbon cutting, receiving their keys, to finally walking through the front door, Dobay and his wife were overwhelmed with emotion to know this home was theirs.
“You don’t come out of service expecting to be given anything,” said Dobay.
In attendance were several military veterans who weren’t so welcomed after returning home from service. They were glad to see a serviceman like Dobay get the recognition he deserved.
“I’m happy to see people are behind a military veteran,” said Pete Urbanski.
"This is spectacular and something that should’ve been done for the last 100 years,” said William Radcliffe.
On this Veterans Day, a house became a home to a couple looking toward the future with each other by their side.
“A home is so much more than just a house, it’s somewhere you feel comfortable, it’s a place you were at ease and that you can rest and this is truly that,” said Dobay.
The Dobays said this home is the place they hope to start a family and live each day to the fullest.
