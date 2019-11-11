FIRST ALERT: Wild weather swings on the way Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will deliver wild swings in weather through the day Tuesday followed by a hard freeze.
A strong cold front, marking the leading edge of Arctic air will plow through the Carolinas on Tuesday accompanied by rain, gusty winds and plummeting temperatures.
Tuesday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. A few light showers will be possible, but no widespread rain is expected through the morning commute.
By midday, steadier rain will begin to overspread the inland areas. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s well inland and the upper 60s to near 70 near the beaches.
By the mid to late afternoon, the powerful cold front will crash through the area resulting plummeting temperatures. Temperatures will quickly fall from the 60s to the lower 50s during the afternoon. Rain will continue steady at times through the afternoon. Many areas will see temperatures dropping as much as 20 degrees in just a few hours.
By Tuesday evening, the rain will gradually come to an end but temperatures will continue to rapidly fall. By the evening commute, temperatures will be in the 40s. A gusty wind will drop wind chills into the lower 30s.
A hard freeze will settle over the area Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s inland and lower 30s along the Grand Strand.
Arctic air will keep a strong hold across the region on Wednesday. Despite sunny skies, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 40s.
