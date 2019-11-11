FIRST ALERT: Another cold front brings dramatic changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It might be sunny and dry today but another cold front will bring dramatic changes to our forecast this week.
Temperatures are still cold as you are waking up this morning, especially in the Pee Dee where many locations have hit the 30s once again overnight. As we go throughout the morning hours, we’ll notice a quicker warming pattern today before highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today is the quiet and calm weather before things get shaken up for Tuesday.
As we go into Tuesday, an approaching cold front will bring increasing cloud cover and eventually rain chances by the late morning and early afternoon hours on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday should remain in the mid-upper 60s before a strong northwest wind brings the cold temperatures filtering in. Rain totals from this front could reach as high as 1″ in isolated spots. Most locations will range from 0.10-0.50″.
Cold and crisp air will filter in behind the front Tuesday night as the rain moves out by 10 p.m. Clouds will clear out and the temperatures will drop quickly. As you wake up on Wednesday morning, the Pee Dee will drop down into the mid-upper 20s with the lower 30s near the beaches. This does not even account the gusty winds. With the winds, temperatures will feel like the low-mid 20s in many spots. Those gusty winds should keep the frost threat lower but the hard freeze looks more likely.
Highs on Wednesday will climb into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. COLD. As we head into Thursday morning, expect another cold start to the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s inland to low-mid 30s on the beaches Thursday morning as you are starting your day. Highs will start to rebound back into the low-mid 50s on Thursday with more sunshine in the afternoon.
