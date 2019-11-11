FIRST ALERT: Another cold front brings dramatic changes

Cold and crisp air will filter in behind the front Tuesday night as the rain moves out by 10 p.m. Clouds will clear out and the temperatures will drop quickly. As you wake up on Wednesday morning, the Pee Dee will drop down into the mid-upper 20s with the lower 30s near the beaches. This does not even account the gusty winds. With the winds, temperatures will feel like the low-mid 20s in many spots. Those gusty winds should keep the frost threat lower but the hard freeze looks more likely.