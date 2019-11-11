Deals, discounts available to veterans on Veterans Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Today is Veterans Day, a holiday aimed at honoring those men and women who have defended our country in the Armed Forces.
Here in Horry County, veterans can get in on some perks as business are giving back for their sacrifice.
In Myrtle Beach, the Turbo Jet Car Washes are giving free car washes to all veterans, active and retired.
For veterans that prefer public transportation, Coast RTA is treating them to free rides all day Monday in Horry County for fixed routes.
Also, Angus Steakhouse and Seafood has announced they are feeding 100 veterans for free. Restaurant employees said they want to treat the first hundred veterans with a free meal at each of those five locations.
Applebee’s will also provide free meals to all active military members and veterans.
The Golden Corral in Florence will offer a free meal for veterans from 5 to 7 p.m.
To make sure you can enjoy these perks today, bring your military ID with you to the locations. For more Veterans Day deals, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.