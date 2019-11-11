Crash involving school bus blocks several lanes on Highway 17 Bypass

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are responding to a crash involving a school bus that has Highway 17 Bypass blocked.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that collision happened near Harrelson Boulevard. Authorities said it occurred in the southbound lanes and one of the vehicles involved is a school bus.
At one point, traffic was completely stopped but the South Carolina DOT camera network is showing traffic is starting to move around the wreck.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said no one was taken to the hospital from the crash.
WMBF News also has a crew headed to the scene to gather information. We will bring you updates both on-air and online on this wreck.
