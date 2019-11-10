TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck closes all 501 northbound lanes near Conway, victims airlifted

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A serious wreck with injuries is causing major delays along one Horry County highway.
According to City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell the two-car crash happened at HWY 501 and East Cox Ferry Road. Newell says four patients are being rushed to the hospital with injuries, with a helicpoter being used to transport.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
