Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old mom, infant baby

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old girl and her infant daughter are missing, and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for their whereabouts.
Aalia Jazzlin Casiano was last seen with her 2-month-old daughter at 901 Lockland Ave., off of Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Casiano is considered endangered, and may be suffering from a cognitive impairment, the Center for Missing Persons says.
Casiano was last seen wearing a white, fuzzy hoodie jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts should contact Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.