Sen. Elizabeth Warren visits South Carolina ahead of February primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just 16 weeks now until the First in the South primary for the democratic presidential candidates.
And Senator Elizabeth Warren was back in the Palmetto State Saturday for her 160th town hall event,
Warren says she is working around the clock to meet voters face to face ahead of the South Carolina democratic presidential primary in February.
“I’m running a race from the heart, and that’s what I’m going to keep on doing," she says.
Warren shared her personal story of struggle and the hundreds of voters who came out to see her at Goose Creek High School responded to her fight for changes that benefit the middle class.
“South Carolina is a place where we really ask the question, what should the federal government be doing," Warren said. "Should we be just a federal government that turns its back on its people. Or a federal government for example that comes in and says we are going to put real money into public school We are going to put real money into making sure everybody gets access to healthcare. Those are decisions that are at stake in 2020.”
Warren says Congressman Joe Cunningham’s election in the first congressional district which flipped a seat that had been held by a republican for almost four decades is a good sign for the party’s support in South Carolina.
“I believe in a democracy that we can say we don’t want a government that just works great for billionaires and for giant drug companies we want a government that works for the rest of us and we can make that happen."
