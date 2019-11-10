Lumberton police investigating after fight turns to gunfire, injures one

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Lumberton police say they have a clearer picture of what led up to an exchange of gunfire Saturday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Captain Vernon Johnson with the LPD released the following statement on the incident:
On Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 8:32pm officers of the Lumberton Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the ABC Store located at 150 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton, NC. On arrival officers found that several vehicles had been struck by gunfire and that one person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The incident started as a fight between at least two customers in the parking lot and then escalated when one of the individuals involved in the fight retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and began shooting at the individual(s) he was fighting with.
At this time investigators with the Lumberton Police Department are still investigating this incident. Investigators have identified a suspect in this incident, but the name is not being released at this time.
Anyone who can provide additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Dereck Evans at (910) 671-3845.
