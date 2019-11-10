FIRST ALERT: Big temperature change expected again this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cold start to the morning with frost across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this morning. As you are headed out the door for those morning plans, you will want the extra layer or two to keep you warm. By the afternoon, a light jacket should do with temperatures reaching the lower 60s for today with plenty of sunshine.
A slow warming trend will continue as we head into the new work week, only allowing for the temperatures to come crashing back down for the middle of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. If you have plans on Monday, you’ll enjoy the pleasant fall-like weather.
The changes arrive as we head into Tuesday as another strong cold front brings rain chances and a big temperature change for the middle of the work week. Rain chances look like, especially on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. The bigger story for the cold front, will be what we feel like behind it. Highs will go from the mid-upper 60s on Tuesday to the low-mid 40s by Wednesday.
Another cold shot also means another chance for frost and even a hard freeze. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the lower 30s in the Grand Strand and the upper 20s in the Pee Dee. Winds will be more common behind the frost, reducing the chances for a widespread frost. Even then, low temperatures are going to remain in the lower 30s for Wednesday night as well.
While Wednesday will be cold, it will be dry. Our next rain chance after Tuesday will arrive in the form of scattered showers Thursday-Saturday as highs climb back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for the end of the week and into the weekend.
