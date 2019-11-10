Dillon County nightclub shooting injures one, deputies investigating

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are still attempting to put all the pieces together Sunday after an overnight shooting at an an area nightclub.
Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened overnight at the Stables Club on Highway 9. One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment according to DCSO.
The incident remains under investigation, WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information comes available.
