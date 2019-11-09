WATCH: Mullins stunned on last-second miracle TD in SCHSL playoffs

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - Auctioneer faithful will be talking about the ending to Friday’s first round playoff game for quite some time.
The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders pulled off a 70-yard hook and ladder TD as time expired Friday to advance to the second round of the state’s high school football playoffs.
With 10 seconds left in the game QB Trenton Still threw a quick screen pass to Bryce Chandler. Still then goes on the streak routs and Chandler hits him who then connects with Kavion Tyler on the hook and ladder and he would take it all the way for the shocker.
The Red Raiders executed the play to perfection and won the game at the buzzer by a final score of 20-16.
