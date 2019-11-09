St. James standout tailback named ‘Primetime Performer’ for Week 10 rivalry win

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Closing out one of the best years for the WMBF Primetime Performer Award with another strong showing in Week 10, St. James tailback Malachi Butler is named Week 10′s Primetime Performer for a dominant performance in the Battle for 707.
Butler’s impact in the Shark’s win over Socastee was evident from the first snap. He found the endzone twice, rattling off 177 yards on 19 total carries.
Butler garnered plenty of support in the polls, winning the Week 10 award with 59% of votes cast.
Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey earned the silver medal this week, finishing with 39% of the votes. Bailey gained over 300 yards from scrimmage in the Panthers’ narrow loss to No. 2 Aynor Blue Jackets.
West Florence’s Terry McKithen finished 3rd in the polling with 1%.
The St. James sharks finished the 2019 season 5-5 and were not selected as an at-large bid into the 2019 SCHSL Playoffs.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.