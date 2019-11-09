SLED investigating Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division have opened an investigation into the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.
SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby said the investigation came at the request of Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon.
Crosby said he can’t provide specifics about the investigation as it is an open case.
WMBF News has left a message with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.