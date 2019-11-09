Myrtle Beach police investigating ‘forcible sodomy’ incident at Ocean Boulevard arcade

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a popular downtown Myrtle Beach entertainment venue.
Details are extremely limited at this time, but a spokesperson with the Myrtle Beach police department confirms an investigation is ongoing.
Information from an MBPD report says officers responded to the Gay Dolphin Arcade around 9:35 p.m. Friday in response to a sexual assault call. The report lists one victim but does not identify a suspect or victim by name.
Police detail the type of crime in the report as a sex offense/forcible sodomy incident.
“The [case] is still active and it is still early in the case,” writes Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Cpl. Tom Vest in a text message to WMBF News.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
