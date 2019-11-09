Juul stops sale of popular mint flavor pods

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The company, Juul, announced Thursday they are stopping the sale of one popular vaping flavor, mint.
Now, the only flavors left are classic tobacco, Virginia tobacco and menthol.
Recent studies found more than half of teens who vape use Juul and mint is the most popular flavor.
According to the studies, researchers measured the use of nearly 20,000 teens on e-cigarettes.
One study showed 27.5% of high school students and 10.5% of eighth graders said they currently use e-cigarettes, more than half of both groups using Juul.
Someone familiar with the company’s finances said mint accounts for 70% of their U.S. sales.
“These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, attorneys general, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use," Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said in a statement. “We will support the upcoming FDA flavor policy."
Juul also took flavors like mango and creme brulee off the shelves last year and from their website last month. It’s something local vape shop manager Klaus Aston said has led to the sale of similar products that don’t have the same quality.
“If Juul goes out of business tomorrow, it will only increase the sale of other companies," Aston said. ”I’ve already seen a massive amount of people already purchasing other devices and going to other types of vape juice because they can’t get the fruit flavors that they liked prior when Juul manufactured them."
He said business from them isn’t going to change, but one group is going to hurt.
“I think the only thing that’s going to be hurting is Juul themselves," Aston said. "After you have mint off the table, Juul doesn’t really have that many options so people are gonna stop using them.”
Aston also believes if Juul continue to stay on the market, they need to be sold in smoke shops only versus being sold in other places like gas stations.
President Donald Trump’s administration is also expected to announce a policy banning mint flavored e-cigarettes within the next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.