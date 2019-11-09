Horry County leaders to talk multi-use rec center, privatizing recreation facilities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are meeting to talk about the potential building of a rural multi-use sports and recreation center.
It's also being called a rural civic center.
County leaders are planning it for the area around highways 22 and 319, and are planning its uses to be pretty diverse.
They're saying it could host meetings and seminars, recreation programs, serve as an evacuation shelter, host tractor and farm shows, and even a horse show and rodeo.
The public is invited to attend the meeting, which is Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.
Also on Thursday, officials will talk about privatizing recreation facilities in the county.
The meeting's agenda states members are considering entering a multi-year contract with a company to take over operations of three recreation centers. Those are the North Strand, South Strand and Carolina Forest Recreation centers.
Those interested in being part of the public input can attend that meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. at the justice center in Conway.
