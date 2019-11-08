Two taken to hospital after crash on Robert Edge Parkway, man charged

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following a crash Sunday night in North Myrtle Beach.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Robert Edge Parkway near S.C. 31, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety report.
A man and woman said they were traveling eastbound on Robert Edge Parkway when they saw a pickup truck coming up from behind them. The pickup truck then hit the victims’ vehicle in the rear, according to the report.
The driver of the truck, who police identified as 66-year-old James Arnette Crawford, got out of his vehicle and asked the victims if they were going to call the police, the report states. Crawford then allegedly drove away from the crash scene.
Police said the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Online records show Crawford was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning and charged with hit-and-run with personal injury. He was released on $1,500 bond about three hours later.
