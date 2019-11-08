Troopers investigate deadly single-car crash in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a Friday morning crash in Aynor, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called around 8 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on 11th Avenue.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the car was driving north on 11th Avenue when the driver ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Collins said the driver was the only occupant and died in the crash. He also added that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver’s name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.