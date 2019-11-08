TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes back-ups in both directions on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A serious crash is causing major back-ups during the Friday afternoon commute along Highway 501.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting the crash has a left lane closed in the northbound lanes at Highway 501 at Wild Wing Boulevard.
The SCDOT camera website shows that traffic is backed up all the way to Carolina Forest Boulevard.
WMBF News has reached out Horry County Fire Rescue to get details on the crash and to see if anyone is hurt.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.