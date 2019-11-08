Suspect Search: Police try to track down suspects wanted in 2 violent encounters

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said an eviction led to violence in one case and in a separate incident a victim was pistol-whipped for being a “snitch.”
Horry County police are trying to find Kelvin Leroy Williams.
Officers responded in October to 2 Plantation Drive in Longs for a domestic violence incident.
The victim claimed she was sitting in her car when Williams came from behind and threw a rock through the car’s window and tried to grab her arm.
While the victim was trying to drive away she said she blacked out and came to as Williams was walking toward her.
She said she jumped back into her car and pulled away. The victim had injuries to her face and said the two were being evicted from their home and Williams said neither of them were going anywhere.
Williams is charged with domestic violence in the third degree and malicious injury to property $2,000 or less.
He’s 36 years old and has a last known address of King Street in Loris.
Horry County police are also looking for Daquan Tyreece Page.
In September, officers responded to an assault that occurred at 2 Neighbor Lane in Myrtle Beach.
The victim said he was standing in his yard with friends talking when the suspect walked up to him holding a pistol and struck him in the left cheek area of his face.
The victim said the suspect then pointed the pistol at him while threatening to kill him before getting into his car and leaving.
The victim said he didn’t know why the suspect assaulted him but that he thinks it may be in reference to someone calling the victim a “snitch.”
The victim identified the suspect by name and said he’s known him for many years. The victim said he did not lose consciousness but did receive 14 stitches for his injuries.
Page is charged with assault and battery in the second degree.
He’s 27 years old with a last known address of Washington Street in Myrtle Beackh.
