S.C. Secretary of State suspends hundreds of charities, including in Horry County

“With crowdsourcing, the GoFundMe accounts, that sort of thing, you don’t know who’s behind it unless you know the charity. So if you see something pop up and it’s we want to give toys to all of these, you know unfortunate children, you want to double-check, you want to do some research. Check with the Secretary of State’s office and see if they have filed to be a 501C3 nonprofit so that they can fundraise like that,” said Wikstrom.