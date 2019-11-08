Restaurant Scorecard: Mama Mia there’s mildew, build-up, food left uncovered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Build-up and improper holding temperatures were just a few issues that inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control uncovered at a couple of Horry County restaurants.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Beach Burger/Mama Mia’s at 608 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found containers of food uncovered in the reach-in freezer.
They also discovered hood filters and the outside of the coolers had build-up. They said the prep table also had flour build-up. The inspection report also said that dust build-up from the air conditioner was on the wall behind the pizza make-top.
There was no self closure on the bathroom door, according to the inspection report.
Inspectors saw that there were missing ceiling tiles throughout the prep and storage areas.
Mildew was found by inspectors along the wall under the three-compartment sink in the prep area.
The inspectors said the lights at the dish machine were not working.
They gave Beach Burger/Mama Mia’s an 88 out of 100.
Next up is Mariner Pizza at 7003 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
An employee was observed not washing hands when changing tasks.
The inspection report said that there were improper hot holding temperatures with cheese pizza in the oven. There were also improper cold holding temperatures in the make-top cooler with the provolone cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Inspectors also said there were improper cold holding temperatures in the stainless refrigerator with the chicken wings, sliced cheese, pizza sauce, and beef.
Inspectors gave Mariner Pizza an 88 out of 100.
One perfect score this week. Barnes and Noble Cafe at Horry-Georgetown Technical College serves up the unbeatable 100.
