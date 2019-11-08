Presidential hopeful Cory Booker makes a stop in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Democratic presidential nominee Cory Booker made a stop in the Pee Dee Friday during a tour of South Carolina.
Booker met with voters and addressed religious leaders at the Florence Civic Center Friday morning.
It was just the start of a busy day for the presidential hopeful, who also spent time in Charleston to celebrate the opening of a new campaign office in the city.
Booker planned to end the day speaking at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg Friday evening.
The South Carolina GOP released a statement regarding Sen. Booker’s visit. It said:
It’s mighty rich for a guy who supports mandatory taxpayer funding of abortion to go in and talk to religious leaders about how he stands with them on issues informed by their faith. Maybe he’ll take a moment and explain whether or not he agrees with his fellow Democrats that churches who oppose the liberal social agenda should lose their tax-exempt status.”
