Police: Video shows woman let small child take hit from blunt

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW has obtained video that police say could result in a Reading woman facing child endangerment charges.
Reading police said they and Hamilton County Children Services are using the video as they continue to investigate.
They say it shows a woman allowing a child to take a puff from a blunt, or a rolled cigarette containing marijuana.
Police and caseworkers for children services have not identified the relationship between the toddler and the woman.
At this point, she has not been charged with a crime, but police said the investigation is ongoing.
FOX19 NOW knows the identity of the woman, but will only name her if she is charged with a crime.
A police report reads in part, “In the video, a person is seen letting a young juvenile (aged 1-3) take a hit from a blunt (tobacco rolled cigarette or marijuana cigarette).”
Reading police said they received multiple messages about the video on their Facebook page.
FOX19 NOW spoke with a person who reported the video, Zyair Johnson.
“When I first saw the video, I was just really upset because, if someone had done that to my child I don't know what I would have done,” she said.
FOX19 NOW stopped tried to talk to the woman in the video and went to her address listed on the police report.
We wanted to get her side of the story, but she was not home.
Licensed psychologist Dr. Ed Conner deals with people who have behavioral problems.
“Well, first of all my concern would be the lack of attachment. To use the child as an object of humor. That would be very concerning to me,” Connor said Thursday in an interview at his Erlanger office.
“Another concern with this type of behavior is that the (the woman) is role modeling for the child," he said. "That it’s OK to smoke. Whether its marijuana or anything and this type of role modeling is very significant in child development.”
According to the incident report, the woman in the video could face child endangerment charges.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.